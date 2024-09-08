Simon’s Cat (CAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $182.09 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $182.09 million and $61.67 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,404,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,404,541 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,404,541.319 with 6,749,955,404,541.319 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002831 USD and is up 10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $72,739,454.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.