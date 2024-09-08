Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Shares Up 8.3%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

