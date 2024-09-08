SmartFi (SMTF) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.74

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $6.74 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

