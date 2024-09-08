Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.36-1.39 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $54.28.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

