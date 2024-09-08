Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $167,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,399,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,451,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $270.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.31. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

