Sovereign Metals’ (SVML) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.
Sovereign Metals Price Performance
Shares of Sovereign Metals stock opened at GBX 35.10 ($0.46) on Wednesday. Sovereign Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.61 million, a PE ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 1.01.
About Sovereign Metals
