SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $349,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $26.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.