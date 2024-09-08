SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 962,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 731.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,229,166 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SPDW traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

