SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,263,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after acquiring an additional 173,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

