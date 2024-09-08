SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237,092 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $127,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $485,301,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,499,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $537.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $548.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
