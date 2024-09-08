SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237,092 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $127,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $485,301,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,499,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $537.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $548.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.