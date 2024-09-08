Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Craig Hallum

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.10.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $2,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

