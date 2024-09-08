Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Spyre Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYRE. BTIG Research increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.92. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

