Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Now Covered by Wedbush

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Spyre Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYRE. BTIG Research increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.92. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.