StakeWise Staked ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $96.14 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,311.20 or 0.04256412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $96.14 million and $110,237.10 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 41,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,598 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 41,478.56961667. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,349.56772055 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,169,088.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.