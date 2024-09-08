Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.50.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STWD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

