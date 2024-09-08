Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $75.39 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $75.39 million and $11.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,031.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.00557247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00109784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00310990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00032606 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00080631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 470,962,483 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

