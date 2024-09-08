Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $214.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $184.82 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average is $197.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,093.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,425,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

