StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
BGC Group Stock Up 1.4 %
BGCP opened at $4.43 on Thursday. BGC Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.51.
About BGC Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.