StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

