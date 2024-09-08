StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.40.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.