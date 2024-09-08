StockNews.com Downgrades Graham (NYSE:GHC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Graham Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE GHC opened at $732.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $750.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Graham has a twelve month low of $563.39 and a twelve month high of $822.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graham by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Graham by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

