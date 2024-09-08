StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Surmodics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

SRDX opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

