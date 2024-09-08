StockNews.com Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CRVS opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.