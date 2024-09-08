Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $354.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27,056.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $354,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

