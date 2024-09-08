Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $72.31 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,416 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $72,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

