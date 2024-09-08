Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3,236.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,976 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

