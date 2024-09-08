Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 778.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,127 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $120,458,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 500,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 306,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 220.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF opened at $22.84 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

