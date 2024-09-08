Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $15.61 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 320,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,494 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,750,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,212,000 after buying an additional 165,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.