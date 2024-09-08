Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $19.46 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 253,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after purchasing an additional 140,394 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,386,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,449,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.67.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
