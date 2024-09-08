Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16,180.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117,383 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $543.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

