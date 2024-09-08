Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.46

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Sumco Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.51 million. Sumco had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumco Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.