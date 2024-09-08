Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.51% of Synaptics worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $586,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Synaptics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,652 shares of company stock worth $300,226 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

