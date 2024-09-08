Taiko (TAIKO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.85 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Taiko has a total market cap of $98.85 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.32211709 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $14,285,622.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

