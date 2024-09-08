Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $982,183.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,596,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,677,642 shares of company stock worth $16,696,385 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,836,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

