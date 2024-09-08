TAP Consulting LLC Buys 3,788 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.