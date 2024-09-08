TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ameren by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Ameren Trading Down 0.7 %

Ameren stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. 1,076,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

