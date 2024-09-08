TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGSFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTGS stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $29.56. 79,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,299. The company has a market cap of $549.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $31.80.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

