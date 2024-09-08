TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 23,217 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,382. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

