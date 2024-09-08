TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after buying an additional 927,271 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 383,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 521,197 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

