TD Securities Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.
Read Our Latest Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.86%.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.