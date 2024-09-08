TD Securities Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$15.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.40. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

