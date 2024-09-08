Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.02 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 188,203 shares trading hands.

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

