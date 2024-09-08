Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Raised by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 4.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.45. 6,314,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,251. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

