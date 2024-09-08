The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.14 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $306.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
