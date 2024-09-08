The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.14 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $306.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.