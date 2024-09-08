The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE:CINT opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $924.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.15. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

