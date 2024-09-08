Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2332 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

