Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 2,123 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 18,549,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.