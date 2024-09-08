Towercrest Capital Management Sells 3,088 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,888. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.