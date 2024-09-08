Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Trading 17.6% Higher

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was up 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 3,704,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,520,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

