Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Trading 17.6% Higher

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was up 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 3,704,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,520,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.