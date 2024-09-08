Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,114,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,291.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,114,871 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,291.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,039. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

