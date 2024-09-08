Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Down 1.2%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53. 24,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 32,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Tremor International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mithaq Capital SPC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 717,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,711 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 328,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.