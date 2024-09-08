Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

