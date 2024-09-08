Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Docebo worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Docebo by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Docebo by 572.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 80,428 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. 88,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,500. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCBO

Docebo Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.